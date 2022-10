Dellandrea was fined $2,333.33 by NHL Player Safety on Sunday for goaltender interference on Igor Shesterkin of the Rangers.

The incident occurred late in the first period of Saturday's game. Dellandrea received a two-minute penalty for tripping Shesterkin on the play. He also was assessed two minutes for roughing Rangers forward Artemi Panarin, who came to Shesterkin's defense. The fine is the maximum allowable under the CBA.