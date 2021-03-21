Dellandrea scored a power-play goal on three shots and dished out three hits Saturday in a 3-0 win over Detroit.

Dellandrea scored on a deflection with the man advantage to give the Stars a 3-0 lead with just over six minutes left in the third period. It was his first tally since Jan. 28, snapping a 12-game slump. The 20-year-old has cracked the lineup in each of the last two games, and he received nearly three more minutes of ice time Saturday than he had Thursday after being elevated from the taxi squad. Dellandrea, Dallas' first-round pick in 2018, has two goals and two assists in 17 games on the year.