Dellandrea (illness) will be a game-time call for Thursday's Game 5 against the Kraken, Brian Rea of Bally Sports Southwest reports.

Dellandrea missed Tuesday's Game 4 loss to Seattle due to an illness, and it appears he still may not be feeling 100 percent healthy ahead of Game 5. If he's able to go Thursday, look for the 22-year-old forward to slot into a bottom-six role.