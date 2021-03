Dellandrea posted a power-play assist and two shots on net in Tuesday's 6-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Dellandrea set up John Klingberg's second-period tally to give the Stars a 3-1 lead. The 20-year-old Dellandrea has three points (two on the power play), 19 shots on net, 19 hits and 12 PIM through 14 contests. He's a rotational option in the bottom six, and he provides a fairly physical style with the occasional scoring contribution.