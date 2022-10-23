Dellandrea recorded an assist and two blocked shots in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Canadiens.

Dellandrea set up Esa Lindell's goal late in the second period that gave the Stars momentum heading into the final frame. The 22-year-old Dellandrea has posted two assists, five shots, 10 hits, four blocks and two PIM through five contests while playing in a middle-six role. The Stars appear content to roll four lines with their offense humming to begin the year, so he should continue to see consistent playing time.