Dellandrea logged an assist, two hits and two PIM in Saturday's 3-2 shootout win over the Golden Knights.

Dellandrea had three goals over 13 contests since his last assist. He set up Wyatt Johnston's second-period tally to tie the game at 1-1. Dellandrea has eight goals, 14 helpers, 66 shots on net, 89 hits, 37 PIM and a plus-12 rating through 59 contests. He remains in a middle-six role, but his fantasy value is limited to deeper formats since he sees virtually no power-play time.