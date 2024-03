Dellandrea picked up an assist in Tuesday's 7-6 overtime win over the Sharks.

Dellandrea snapped a nine-game slump with his assist on a Wyatt Johnston goal in the second period. While Dellandrea has seen steady playing time with Tyler Seguin (lower body) and Evgenii Dadonov (lower body) out, it hasn't led to consistent offense. Dellandrea has eight points, 45 shots on net, 55 hits and a minus-10 rating over 35 appearances this season.