Dellandrea scored a goal on three shots and went plus-2 in Sunday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Predators.

Dellandrea benefited from a double-deflection. John Klingberg's shot first ricocheted off Joe Pavelski and then Dellandrea before finding the twine. The tally was the 20-year-old forward's second in as many games. He's up to five points, 27 shots on net, 27 hits and a plus-5 rating through 18 appearances. The first-round pick from 2018 could see more playing time if Joel Kiviranta or Alexander Radulov remain sidelined by lower-body injuries for Tuesday's game against the Lightning.