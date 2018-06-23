Stars' Ty Dellandrea: Goes off draft board at 13

Dellandrea was drafted 13th overall by the Stars at the 2018 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.

Dellandrea could be a steal. He had a seriously underwhelming 2017-18 with the OHL Flint Firebirds, but exploded for Team Canada at the World Under-18s where he was one of the best Canadians on the ice. Dellandrea is a versatile, two-way pivot whose edgework is among the best in the draft class. Sure, he was drafted a bit higher than he probably should have been, what with the dearth of talent down the middle in this year's draft. But Dellandrea is a high-end character player who will be a solid middle-six scorer for the Stars. His fantasy value will come in the future, so watch and wait.