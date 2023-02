Dellandrea produced an assist and two PIM in Monday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Canucks.

Dellandrea has a goal and two assists over his last four games, but he's also added six PIM. The 22-year-old remains alongside Jamie Benn in a middle-six role, and Dellandrea's recent scoring uptick should at least put him on the fantasy radar in deeper formats. He's at 23 points, 66 shots on net, 90 hits, 39 PIM, 31 blocked shots and a plus-11 rating through 60 contests overall.