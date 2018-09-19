Dellandrea agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract with the Stars on Wednesday.

Dellandrea racked up 27 goals and 32 assists in 67 outings last season, convincing Dallas to select him 13th overall in the 2018 NHL Draft. The 18-year-old will likely return to OHL Flint for another season, although spending some time a training camp will certainly help his development.