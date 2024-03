Dellandrea produced an assist, two hits and a minus-2 rating in Thursday's 6-2 loss to the Devils.

Dellandrea has two helpers over six contests in March. The 23-year-old forward has moved around the lineup a bit, but with the Stars missing just Tyler Seguin (lower body) and Evgenii Dadonov (lower body), Dellandrea appears ticketed for a fourth-line role. For the season, the 23-year-old forward has nine points, 48 shots on net, 61 hits, 18 PIM and a minus-11 rating through 39 appearances.