Dellandrea picked up an assist, three hits and four PIM in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Kraken.

Dellandrea has picked up an assist in each of the last two games and four of his last eight outings. His goal drought is up to nine games, but he's finding other ways to chip in while maintaining a middle-six role. The 22-year-old forward is up to 25 points, 69 shots on net, 106 hits, 43 PIM and a plus-11 rating through 66 contests this season.