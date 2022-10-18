Dellandrea recorded an assist and two shots on goal in Monday's 4-1 win over the Jets.

Dellandrea set up a Tyler Seguin goal in the first period. The assist was Dellandra's first point in three games this season, but he's seen steady time on the second line alongside Seguin and Mason Marchment, which has been an effective trio for the Stars. Dellandrea has added four shots on net, a plus-2 rating, four hits, two blocked shots and two PIM, though he's unlikely to reach the same level of offense as his linemates since he doesn't have a power-play role.