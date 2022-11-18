Dellandrea scored an empty-net goal on two shots, supplied an assist and added two PIM in Thursday's 6-4 win over the Panthers.

Dellandrea didn't miss any time after getting checked for a lower-body injured sustained in Tuesday's contest. The 22-year-old proved he was healthy with his first multi-point effort of the season. He's collected two goals and four assists in his last seven contests, accounting for six of his nine points on the year. Dellandrea has added 17 shots on net, 20 hits, 17 PIM, 14 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating through 17 outings.