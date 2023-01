Dellandrea picked up two assists in Monday's 4-0 win over the Golden Knights.

Dellandrea set up Jamie Benn's opening goal in the first period before adding a second assist on Ryan Suter's tally in the third. Dellandrea now has three assists in his last two games after recording just one point in his previous 13 contests. The 22-year-old center has 18 points (five goals, 13 assists) through 45 games this season.