Dellandrea has played in just seven of the Stars' 23 games since the start of December.

He's been a healthy scratch for eight straight contests, though the Stars' 5-1 loss to the Flyers on Thursday may prompt lineup changes. Dellandrea hasn't made a strong case to be an everyday player so far, racking up a meager two points with 15 shots on net and 27 hits over 19 contests. When he plays, he's often confined to the fourth line.