Dellandrea posted a shorthanded assist, three hits and two PIM in Saturday's 6-5 loss to the Flames.

Dellandrea put in a strong effort to pressure Nikita Zadorov behind the Flames' net. The puck poked loose, and Dellandrea got it to Jamie Benn for the goal. This was Dellandrea's second helper in his last four contests. He's up to 16 points, including a pair of shorthanded assists, 51 shots on net, 69 hits, 29 PIM and a plus-5 rating through 44 outings this season.