Dellandrea produced an assist, two shots on goal and three hits in Friday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Jets.

Dellandrea has a goal and two assists during his three-game point streak. Going back further, he's gotten on the scoresheet in eight of 12 games during November. The 22-year-old forward is up to three goals, nine helpers, 27 shots on net, 27 hits, 19 PIM and a plus-5 rating in 21 outings overall.