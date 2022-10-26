Dellandrea dished an assist in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Bruins.

Dellandrea made a nice pass to Wyatt Johnston for the Stars' lone goal of the game. With three assists in seven contests, Dellandrea has done alright in a middle-six role so far. The 22-year-old forward has added seven shots on net, 12 hits, five blocked shots, two PIM and an even plus-minus rating. He'll need to generate more offense to be a viable option in most fantasy formats, but the physicality could be helpful in deeper pools.