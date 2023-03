Dellandrea logged an assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Canucks.

Dellandrea ended a six-game point drought with his helper on Ryan Suter's first-period goal. The 22-year-old Dellandrea has gone 16 games without a goal. It's possible he's simply hit the wall in his first full NHL campaign. He's at eight tallies, 26 assists, 78 shots on net, 116 hits, 47 PIM and a plus-7 rating through 73 contests.