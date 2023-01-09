Dellandrea recorded an assist, three shots on goal, four PIM and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Panthers.

Dellandrea snapped a 10-game point drought when he helped out on an Esa Lindell goal in the second period. During the slump, Dellandrea averaged just 13:19 of ice time, down 46 seconds from his season average entering Sunday. The 22-year-old forward is up to five goals, 15 points, 50 shots on net, 62 hits, 27 PIM and a plus-5 rating through 41 contests. Until he shows more consistency, his fantasy value is limited to deep formats.