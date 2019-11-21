Dellandrea registered a hat trick in OHL Flint's 6-4 loss to Sarnia on Wednesday.

The 2018 first-rounder (13th overall) fired a team-high eight shots on goal for good measure. Flint (10-6-2-4) is a much improved team this season and Dellandrea's production (11 goals, 23 points in 19 games) has increased as a result. He should be a key cog for Team Canada at next month's World Junior Championship.