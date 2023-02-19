Dellandrea scored a goal on two shots and added two PIM in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Dellandrea's goal was the only that counted for the Stars -- they had one taken away for offside and another was rescinded for goaltender interference. The 22-year-old did it himself Saturday, picking off a pass and scoring on the rush to end his five-game point drought. He has three tallies over his last 12 contests, but he's failed to record an assist in that span. For the season, the forward has eight goals, 13 helpers, 64 shots on net, 85 hits and 35 PIM through 57 outings.