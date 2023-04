Dellandrea scored a goal in Monday's 6-1 win over the Red Wings.

Dellandrea snapped a couple of droughts with the tally -- he'd gone 22 games between goals and five contests without a point entering Monday. The 22-year-old forward has maintained a middle-six role in a productive campaign. He's up to nine goals, 19 helpers, 88 shots on net, 122 hits and 52 PIM through 80 outings.