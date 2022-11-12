Dellandrea notched an assist and two PIM in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Sharks.

Dellandrea set up the second of Jamie Benn's two goals in the game. Late in the second period, Dellandrea took a heavy hit from Logan Couture, but the 22-year-old was able to continue no worse for wear. Through 14 contests this season, Dellandrea has a goal, five assists, a plus-4 rating, 14 shots on net, 15 PIM, 20 hits and 12 blocked shots. He's seeing mainly middle-six minutes while adding a bit of grit to the Stars' lineup.