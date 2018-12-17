Stars' Ty Dellandrea: Producing for bad OHL club
Dellandrea chipped in two assists in OHL Flint's 7-1 rout of Kingston on Sunday.
Flint (4-29-2) is by far the worst team in all the CHL, but Dellandrea is making the best of a bad situation. He gets significant minutes in all situations and is producing offensively (31 points in 29 games) despite the lack of talent surrounding him. Dellandrea was a recent cut at Canadian World Junior camp, but the 2018 first-rounder should stand a decent chance of cracking the roster next year.
