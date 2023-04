Dellandrea scored an empty-net goal and added two PIM in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Wild in Game 5.

Dellandrea added extra insurance for the Stars in the win that put them ahead 3-2 in the first-round series. The 22-year-old has just two goals over his last 13 appearances -- he may be feeling the effects of playing a full-length season. Dellandrea had 28 points, 125 hits, 92 shots on net and 54 PIM in 82 regular-season contests.