Dellandrea scored a goal on four shots and two assists in Thursday's 9-2 win over the Predators.

Dellandrea was in on the action to chase Juuse Saros out of the net when he provided the primary assist on Wyatt Johnston's goal to make the score 4-0 in the first period. He added an assist to start the second period on Miro Heiskanen's wrister from the side of the net. Not to be outdone, the 23-year old center potted his 2nd goal of the season on a wicked slapper from a cross-ice pass from Jason Robertson. This was Dellandrea's first multi-point night of the season. The Stars play the Oilers on Saturday.