Dellandrea has been reassigned from OHL Flint to AHL Texas, the Dallas Stars official website reports.

With Flint being one of the worst teams in the OHL (16-46-6) and the club out of the playoff picture for months, Dellandrea will finish the season with Dallas's AHL affiliate, the Texas Stars. The 2018 first-round selection (13th overall) finished his OHL campaign with 22 goals and 63 points in 60 games. Those statistics have to be taken with a grain of salt given the lack of talent on Flint's roster. Dellandrea certainly would have put up better numbers had he been playing for a better junior organization.