Stars' Ty Dellandrea: Reassigned to AHL affiliate
Dellandrea has been reassigned from OHL Flint to AHL Texas, the Dallas Stars official website reports.
With Flint being one of the worst teams in the OHL (16-46-6) and the club out of the playoff picture for months, Dellandrea will finish the season with Dallas's AHL affiliate, the Texas Stars. The 2018 first-round selection (13th overall) finished his OHL campaign with 22 goals and 63 points in 60 games. Those statistics have to be taken with a grain of salt given the lack of talent on Flint's roster. Dellandrea certainly would have put up better numbers had he been playing for a better junior organization.
