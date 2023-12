Dellandrea scored a goal on one shot in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Blues on Saturday.

Dellandrea extended the Stars' lead to 2-0 with a shot past a sprawling Jordan Binnington. It was the first goal and second point of the 2023-24 season for the Canadian forward through 16 appearances, as he looks to get on track offensively. He should continue to skate on the fourth line for the time being.