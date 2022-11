Dellandrea scored a goal in Monday's 4-1 win over the Blues.

Dellandrea's tally at 7:57 of the third period stood as the game-winner. He's maintained a productive stretch of play in the second half of November, logging three goals and three assists in his last seven contests. The 22-year-old is up to four tallies, 13 points, 30 shots on net, 30 hits, 19 PIM and a plus-5 rating while filling a third-line role through 23 outings this season.