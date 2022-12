Dellandrea scored a goal and delivered six hits in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Devils.

Dellandrea opened the scoring Tuesday, deflecting a Ryan Suter shot past Akira Schmid in the second period. The goal ends a six-game scoreless stretch for Dellandrea who now has five goals and nine assists through 30 games. The 22-year-old forward has also added some physicality to Dallas' top-six with 48 hits and 20 blocked shots.