Dellandrea produced an assist in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Oilers.

Dellandrea has a goal and an assist in the last two games while posting a plus-4 rating in that span. He set up Jamie Benn's third goal of the game at 12:33 of the third period. Dellandrea has looked solid in a middle-six role with five points, 14 shots on net, 16 hits, 11 blocked shots, eight PIM and a plus-3 rating in 12 contests. The 22-year-old has looked particularly good alongside Benn lately on the third line, and that could earn Dellandrea a look in deeper fantasy formats.