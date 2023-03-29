Dellandrea recorded a shorthanded assist, two blocked shots and five PIM in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Dellandrea had a quiet game until the third period. He set up Luke Glendening's shortie and later fought Connor Murphy late in the frame. This was Dellandrea's second straight game with an assist, though he'd gone six contests without a point prior to this burst of offense. The 22-year-old forward has eight goals, 19 helpers (three shorthanded), 79 shots on net, 116 hits, 36 blocked shots, 52 PIM and a plus-8 rating through 74 appearances.