Dellandrea will start the 2020-21 campaign on loan with Finnish club JYP Jyvaskyla.

Dellandrea racked up 32 goals and 38 helpers in 47 appearances for OHL Flint this season, which saw him added to the expanded roster in the playoff bubble. Looking ahead to next year, the 20-year-old center should be in contention for a spot on the 23-man roster, though some time in the minors could also be in his future.