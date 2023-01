Dellandrea scored a goal on two shots in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Sharks.

Dellandrea's offense started to show some life with four helpers over his last five games. He entered Wednesday with a 15-game goal drought, which he snapped 6:43 into the first period. The 22-year-old has six tallies, 19 points, 54 shots on net, 69 hits, 29 PIM and a plus-7 rating while filling a middle-six role through 46 outings this season.