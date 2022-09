Dellandrea will be out for a couple of weeks due to a broken bone in his finger, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Dellandrea's injury won't require surgery, but it will cost him the rest of the preseason. There's a chance he could still make the Stars' Opening Night roster if he only misses two weeks, but the team may want the 22-year-old to get some game action in with AHL Texas first.