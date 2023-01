Dellandrea scored a goal and added two PIM in Friday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Devils.

Dellandrea snapped a four-game point drought with the opening tally at 10:50 of the first period. The 22-year-old has seen consistent middle-six usage lately, playing alongside Jamie Benn and Wyatt Johnston, who had the assists on his goal Friday. Dellandrea is up to seven tallies, 20 points, 58 shots on net, 80 hits, 31 PIM and a plus-11 rating through 51 outings.