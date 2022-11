Dellandrea scored a goal on three shots and went plus-3 in Thursday's 7-2 win over the Coyotes.

Dellandrea redirected a Colin Miller shot in for the Stars' third goal. The tally was Dellandrea's first of the campaign, snapping a three-game point drought. He's added three assists, 13 shots on net, 16 hits, 11 blocked shots, eight PIM and a plus-2 rating in 11 contests overall. It appears he's stuck on the third line for now, as Denis Gurianov has found some success on the second line.