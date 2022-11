Dellandrea (lower body) went in for X-rays after Tuesday's game versus the Lightning, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Dellandrea blocked a shot in the third period that sent him to the locker room, but he was able to finish the contest. Nonetheless, the Stars will be cautious with the 22-year-old and make sure he's okay. An update on his status should be available prior to Thursday's game versus the Panthers.