Stars' Ty Dellandrea: Vying for roster spot next season
Dellandrea will be in the mix for a spot on the 23-man roster ahead of the 2020-21 campaign, per Sean Shapiro of The Athletic.
Dellandrea spent the 2019-20 campaign in juniors with OHL Flint, for which he racked up 32 goals and 38 helpers in 47 outings, both career highs. Even if the 19-year-old doesn't make the Stars coming out of training camp, the club will likely want to assign him to AHL Texas to make him available for a call-up during the season.
