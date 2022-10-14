Dellandrea (finger) will play Thursday against Nashville, according to Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News.
Dellandrea suffered a broken bone in the tip of his finger on Sept. 29, but he still managed to recover in time for Dallas' regular season opener Thursday. He's projected to play on a line with Mason Marchment and Tyler Seguin.
More News
-
Stars' Ty Dellandrea: Should be ready for opener•
-
Stars' Ty Dellandrea: Nearing return to practice•
-
Stars' Ty Dellandrea: Sustains broken finger•
-
Stars' Ty Dellandrea: Leaves game with injury•
-
Stars' Ty Dellandrea: Among Black Aces call-ups•
-
Stars' Ty Dellandrea: Drops to minor-league affiliate•