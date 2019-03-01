Stars' Tye Felhaber: Signs entry-level deal

Felhaber put pen to paper on a three-year, entry-level contract with Dallas on Friday.

Felhaber -- who currently leads the OHL with 55 goals -- is an undrafted prospect playing in his final year of junior eligibility. Following the conclusion of his junior campaign, the winger could link up with AHL Texas for the remainder of the season. Looking ahead to 2019-20, the Ontario native figures to spend at least a year further developing his game in the minors.