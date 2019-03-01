Stars' Tye Felhaber: Signs entry-level deal
Felhaber put pen to paper on a three-year, entry-level contract with Dallas on Friday.
Felhaber -- who currently leads the OHL with 55 goals -- is an undrafted prospect playing in his final year of junior eligibility. Following the conclusion of his junior campaign, the winger could link up with AHL Texas for the remainder of the season. Looking ahead to 2019-20, the Ontario native figures to spend at least a year further developing his game in the minors.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...