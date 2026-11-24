Myers (upper body) has a chance to return in Wednesday's home clash against the Predators, per Robert Tiffin of NHL.com.

Head coach Glen Gulutzan mentioned that if Myers can't play on Wednesday, then the 36-year-old blueliner will likely make his return Friday against the Blues. Myers has been sidelined for each of Dallas' past three games due to an upper-body issue. When healthy, he's posted two points, 13 shots on net, 17 hits and 36 blocked shots over 20 appearances this season. If he can't go Wednesday, Kyle Burroughs will likely remain in the lineup.