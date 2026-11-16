Myers has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Panthers due to an upper-body injury, Lia Assimakopoulos of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Myers wasn't on the bench to begin the third period of Sunday's matchup, and the Stars ruled him out a few minutes later. The exact severity of his injury is uncertain, and it's not yet clear whether he'll be available for Tuesday's matchup against the Golden Knights. If Myers is forced to miss time, the Stars may need to call up an additional defenseman for Tuesday if Miro Heiskanen (upper body) remains sidelined.