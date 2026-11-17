Myers (upper body) will not play in Tuesday's road clash against the Golden Knights, per Mike Heika of the Stars' official site.

Myers is expected to miss his first contest of the 2026-27 season due to the upper-body injury he suffered after logging just 7:51 of ice time in Sunday's contest against the Panthers. Prior to going down, the 36-year-old blueliner compiled two points, 13 shots on net, 17 hits and 36 blocked shots over 20 appearances this season. In his absence, Miro Heiskanen is expected to return Tuesday, which means Trey Taylor or Nils Lundkvist is a likely candidate to occupy Myers' spot in the team's second pairing.