Pitlick finished Tuesday win over Vegas with an assist, two shots, and a plus-1 rating in just 11:03 of ice time.

After a long drought, Pitlick has three assists in the last five games. It's not much, but he's starting to contribute. However, it's hard to bank on that continuing. He's played more than 13 minutes just once in the last 11 games.

