Pitlick is considered doubtful to return to Thursday's game against the Kings due to an upper-body injury.

It's safe to assume Pitlick will miss the remainder of Thursday's contest, so he'll have to set his sights on healing up in time for Saturday's matchup with the Jets. Another update on the 27-year-old forward's status will undoubtedly be released prior to that contest.

