Stars' Tyler Pitlick: Ends cold streak with apple
Pitlick put an end to a four-game point drought with an assist in Tuesday night's 4-2 road loss to the Canadiens.
While 13 goals and nine assists through 68 games equate to a breakout campaign for the 26-year-old center, fantasy owners have perhaps expected more from Pitlick given that he was selected in the second round (31st overall) of the 2010 draft -- originally property of Edmonton. Still, even though Pitlick's a late bloomer, he's not entirely off the map in fantasy leagues either.
